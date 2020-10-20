SFPD releases body cam video after man shot and killed by officers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police on Monday released new details and body cam video of two officers shooting and killing a man earlier this month.

Police say the suspect, 21-year-old Cesar Vargas was trying to carjack a woman the night of Oct. 10.

Surveillance video shows him jumping on the hood of her car.

The woman also told police he held a knife to her face when she opened her door.

RELATED: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after alleged carjacking attempt in San Francisco, police say

Witnesses say Vargas got in the car and it moved a short distance before he got out and ran down Market St.

Body camera video from the two officers who arrived at the scene shows Vargas running. They yelled for him to stop and drop the knife.

Police say Vargas took steps backward and then sprinted toward one of the officers with the knife in his right hand.

The two officers shot Vargas, and he was pronounced dead.

Police released pictures of the knife they found at the scene.

The two officers involved are on administrative leave as several investigations are underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoofficer involved shootingshootingsfpdcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-TEAM: Proud Boys pledge to return after SF free speech rally
Our America: Living While Black
Red Flag warning, outage watch issued for parts of Bay Area
Newsom explains why you probably won't get a vaccine in 2020
Giant ferris wheel set to open at SF Golden Gate Park
Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
Show More
Mill Valley takes community approach to fire prevention
SF police make arrest in assault of free speech rally organizer
Election fallout could prolong economic recovery, experts say
Andrew Yang discusses Prop 24, gets interview surprise
Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning
More TOP STORIES News