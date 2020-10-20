SFPD releases body cam video after man shot and killed by officers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police on Monday released new details and body cam video of two officers shooting and killing a man earlier this month.Police say the suspect, 21-year-old Cesar Vargas was trying to carjack a woman the night of Oct. 10.Surveillance video shows him jumping on the hood of her car.The woman also told police he held a knife to her face when she opened her door.Witnesses say Vargas got in the car and it moved a short distance before he got out and ran down Market St.Body camera video from the two officers who arrived at the scene shows Vargas running. They yelled for him to stop and drop the knife.Police say Vargas took steps backward and then sprinted toward one of the officers with the knife in his right hand.The two officers shot Vargas, and he was pronounced dead.Police released pictures of the knife they found at the scene.The two officers involved are on administrative leave as several investigations are underway.