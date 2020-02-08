Chinese New Year Parade, celebrating Year of the Rat in San Francisco

This family fun event is a tradition that people look forward to all year long and was named one of the of the top ten Parades in the world by International Festivals & Events Association.
RELATED: Chinese New Year Parade attendees encouraged to stay safe, take flu precautions
Chinese New Year Festival & Parade Director Harlan Wong speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Julian Glover about what people can expect to see at this year's 2020 parade. Plus, a few surprises!
"This upcoming year's Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade promises to warm your heart and electrify your senses, come rain or stars," the parade's website says.
The parade starts at 5:15 p.m. at Second and Market Streets and ends at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue.
The celebration is free to attend and it is recommended that you find your spot along the parade route around 4:30 p.m.
San Francisco host one of the few remaining illuminated night parades in North America and the biggest parade celebrating the lunar new year outside of Asia.
The parade started in the 1860's by the Chinese in San Francisco as a way to educate the community about their culture, and since 1958, the parade has been under the direction of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.