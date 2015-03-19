San Francisco city attorney subpoenas 8 organizations, including PG&E, in public corruption investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's city attorney just announced that he issued eight subpoenas as part of a public corruption investigation stemming from charges filed against Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis.Dennis Herrera issued the subpoenas on Wednesday for records from eight companies and nonprofits that his office believes were involved in funneling donations to fund city programs and events, including funding for Public Works holiday parties.The subpoenas are being served on PG&E, construction firms Webcor, Pankow and Clark Construction, recycling company Recology and three nonprofits -- Lefty O'Doul's Foundation for Kids, the SF Parks Alliance and the SF Clean City Coalition."We're following the facts, and we're following the money," Herrera said. "We are going to follow the evidence wherever it leads. We will get to the bottom of this. San Franciscans deserve no less."