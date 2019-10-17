SF City College evacuated as police investigate bomb threat

Officers are assisting with evacuating the buildings on the Ocean Campus and searching for a suspicious device, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
The threat was made around 2:30 p.m. and several buildings were evacuated as a precaution, according to San Francisco City College.
Police advised everyone to avoid the area.
⚠️AVOID THE AREA⚠️ Please avoid the area of CCSF's Ocean Campus as we investigate a potential threat. We are assisting in evacuating affected buildings and searching for any suspicious devices. Please keep the area clear for emergency responders. pic.twitter.com/35gv0FNvVy— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 17, 2019
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.