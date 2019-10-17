SF City College evacuated as police investigate bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco City College has been evacuated as police investigated a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers are assisting with evacuating the buildings on the Ocean Campus and searching for a suspicious device, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The threat was made around 2:30 p.m. and several buildings were evacuated as a precaution, according to San Francisco City College.

Police advised everyone to avoid the area.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
