A search has been conducted and completed. There is no threat to the campus. Thank you for your cooperation. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- According to the San Francisco Police Department, an all-clear has been given to San Francisco City College after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The threat was made around 2:30 p.m. and several buildings were evacuated as a precaution, according to San Francisco City College.Around 4:30 p.m., the evacuation was lifted after police confirmed no explosive devices were found during their search of the campus.