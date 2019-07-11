San Francisco City Leaders respond to calls for action after home ransacked

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- City leaders are responding after a San Francisco woman says burglars ransacked her house and left drugs and needles on her dining room table."It was so creepy," says Angela Padilla. "I mean, used hypodermic needles? Works for heroin use? I mean actual heroin on my table? No, that is not acceptable. It's just not. I have three young kids. It's not acceptable."Now, after living in the city for nearly 30 years, Padilla is planning to move.We asked San Francisco Mayor London Breed what she is doing about the situation and others like these in the city."I think it's unfortunate that this happened of course," Breed says. "If anyone is victimized in this way it's really a violation, and of course I understand her reaction to this issue. So that means we have to work harder to make sure that we have more police officers on the streets, that we are addressing some of the causes of crime in the first place. Investing in the right programs and doing everything we can to deal with these issues. And just to be clear, we have challenges in a major city but we've seen these numbers decline over the past years. Car break-ins and a number of other issues that were running rampant in our city. And so we are working on it and it's unfortunate that this occurred we never want this to happen to anyone in San Francisco and we will continue to work hard to address those issues.""It's horrible," says San Francisco District 8 supervisor Rafael Mandleman. "It's a terrible situation. It's terrible for houses and unhoused folks alike. And although this is an extreme case, it is not inconsistent with what I am hearing from many many more of my constituents."Mandleman agrees more needs to be done."We need more resources for housing," Mandleman says. "We need more resources for drug treatment. We are having a hearing on treatment on demand coming up we should be making it as easy as possible for people to stop using. And we need to do more to disrupt folks that are using in public and disrupting their neighborhoods."Mandleman believes that with significant investments being made in this year's budget the city may be able to turn the tide and make progress in the next few years."It was not like this five years ago," Mandleman says. "So something has happened in the last few years to make it significantly worse. And I think I hope that and all of my colleagues are really committed to improving conditions because it can't go on like this she's right it is completely unacceptable."