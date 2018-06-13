SF city worker killed in accident was single mother with 'great heart'

Avoid the area of the 500-block of 28th Street for a vehicle collision. Unknown time to reopen. pic.twitter.com/LKi6Fhcgqx — SFPDInglesideStation (@SFPDIngleside) June 13, 2018

The female City worker who was killed was with the City Water Dept and was digging in a trench when the accident happened. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) June 13, 2018

A multi disciplinary team of police Chaplin's and health workers arrived to help minister to neighbors as part of the City's new program. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) June 13, 2018

Waiting for SFPD PIO to brief us on details of the accident. Earlier today a motorcycle officer was involved in a collision with a car in the Bayview. He was also taken to SFGH where he's in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/hjwkNaOVP8 — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) June 13, 2018

Police tell us the tow truck was not moving at time of accident, that it broke loose somehow when it was on the flatbed tow truck whose ramp was still at a downward angle. pic.twitter.com/P8aauw677f — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) June 13, 2018

A tragic loss for San Francisco. Lilianna Preciado, one of only a few female plumbers in the city, was killed in a horrific accident. She was in the path of a car that broke loose from the bed of a tow truck."She knew her job. Amazing plumber," said Tony Lucero, Preciado's colleague.Those who worked alongside Lilianna Preciado are devastated to lose a friend, colleague and mentor. She and the rest of her crew were repairing a leak on 28th St in Noe Valley when she was struck and killed by a car that rolled off the bed of a tow truck. She started as an apprentice in 2012, then was promoted to Utility Plumber."Lily didn't want no help. Lily knew how to do it all on her own," said Lucero. "She took care of her business. She was the one doing most of the work you know. The guys were on top, feeding her tools and she's in there making the connections."San Francisco Police are investigating the accident. It's unclear how the car broke loose. Tow truck operator K.C. Martinez was called in after the crash. He says so-called J hooks are used to secure the vehicles."If he had the J hooks in place and they fell off, he hit a dip somewhere where the J hook slid right off," said Martinez. "I've seen trucks roll backward down hills loading, but I've never seen a car roll off the back."Preciado leaves behind a two-year-old daughter. She was a single mom who was in the process of renovating a home."Always wanted to share with everybody, 'Oh this is what's going to happen. I'm going to have this room for my daughter, a playroom,' stuff like that. So you know a great heart, a really great person," said Lucero."We are beyond devastated to learn that we lost one of our own employees this afternoon. Lilianna was a dedicated public servant who proudly served as one of only a few female plumbers on our team," said SFPUC General Manager Harlan Kelly. "Our hearts and prayers are with her family, friends and coworkers tonight as we all mourn this terrible loss."