San Francisco condo attack suspect denied bail, remains in jail

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man accused of attacking a San Francisco woman as she tried to enter her building earlier this month will stay in jail and has been denied bail

The judge heard arguments from both sides, including a letter from the victim who said she couldn't appear in court today because she still isn't ready to look her alleged attacker, Austin Vincent, in the eye.

RELATED: DA to dismiss charges against man accused of attacking woman outside SF condo in separate case

Defense attorneys argued that Vincent should have been released because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety. They say he has a minimal criminal history.

The prosecutor argued the attack Vicncent is accused of committing was unprovoked and random and that he should not be on the streets. Vincent is accused of throwing a woman to the ground outside her residential Embarcadero building saying he wanted to protect her from robots and that he would kill for her. She eventually was able to crawl into the building with the help of a building employee.

RELATED: San Francisco police say condo attack suspect linked to other crimes

The judge in today's hearing noted that Vincent was previously charged in New York with a weapons threat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoassaultcourtattackhomelesssfpdwoman attacked
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Judge to decide if SF man stays in jail despite plans to drop charges
DA to dismiss charges against SF condo attack suspect in separate case
Police: SF condo attack suspect linked to other crimes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Commuters thrilled over plans to expedite South Bay BART expansion
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
AccuWeather Forecast: Mildest morning to coolest afternoon
2 San Jose schools on alert due to mountain lion sighting
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
Child airlifted to hospital for injuries in hit-and-run
Recall issued for glass cooktops that may turn themselves on
Show More
WATCH IN 60: BART extension, Millennium Tower settlement, keeping Juul away from minors
10 Democrats confirmed for next debate on ABC
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
STICKER SHOCK: Most expensive home in San Francisco up for sale
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
More TOP STORIES News