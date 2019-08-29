San Francisco condo attack suspect denied bail, remains in jail

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man accused of attacking a San Francisco woman as she tried to enter her building earlier this month will stay in jail and has been denied bailThe judge heard arguments from both sides, including a letter from the victim who said she couldn't appear in court today because she still isn't ready to look her alleged attacker, Austin Vincent, in the eye.Defense attorneys argued that Vincent should have been released because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety. They say he has a minimal criminal history.The prosecutor argued the attack Vicncent is accused of committing was unprovoked and random and that he should not be on the streets. Vincent is accused of throwing a woman to the ground outside her residential Embarcadero building saying he wanted to protect her from robots and that he would kill for her. She eventually was able to crawl into the building with the help of a building employee.The judge in today's hearing noted that Vincent was previously charged in New York with a weapons threat.