1 injured, buildings evacuated with partial roof collapse at 3-alarm fire in SF, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco fire crews are responding to a large fire in the NOPA district early Monday morning.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The 3-alarm fire is at Grove Street and Masonic Avenue, where multiple buildings have been evacuated.

Three-alarm fire at Grove and Masonic in San Francisco.

SFFD says there is partial roof collapse and one person was rescued and transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officials says to avoid the area as Masonic between Hayed and Fulton is closed to traffic.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.