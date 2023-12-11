  • Watch Now

1 injured, buildings evacuated with partial roof collapse at 3-alarm fire in SF, officials say

Monday, December 11, 2023 12:47PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco fire crews are responding to a large fire in the NOPA district early Monday morning.

The 3-alarm fire is at Grove Street and Masonic Avenue, where multiple buildings have been evacuated.

Three-alarm fire at Grove and Masonic in San Francisco.
SFFD says there is partial roof collapse and one person was rescued and transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officials says to avoid the area as Masonic between Hayed and Fulton is closed to traffic.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

