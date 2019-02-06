EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5124241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look from the sky of the massive fire consuming a building in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White says that all eight workers who were at the site of a massive fire burning in San Francisco are OK and accounted for.The blaze consumed five buildings at Geary Blvd and Parker Ave Wednesday afternoon.Hayes-White says the leak happened while an underground construction crew was working in the area.PG&E has capped the gas leak.Watch the video above for the latest update from SFFD.