SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White says that all eight workers who were at the site of a massive fire burning in San Francisco are OK and accounted for.
The blaze consumed five buildings at Geary Blvd and Parker Ave Wednesday afternoon.
WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over possible gas explosion, fire in San Francisco
Hayes-White says the leak happened while an underground construction crew was working in the area.
PG&E has capped the gas leak.
RELATED: San Francisco crews respond to fire possibly sparked by gas explosion near USF
Watch the video above for the latest update from SFFD.
Get the full story here.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Take a look at full coverage on the gas explosion and fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco.
VIDEO: SKY7 footage over massive fire sparked by gas explosion in SF