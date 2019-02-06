GEARY GAS EXPLOSION

SF fire update video: All 8 workers at San Francisco fire site accounted for, no injuries, fire chief says

SFFD Chief Joanne Hayes-White gives an update on the massive fire sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White says that all eight workers who were at the site of a massive fire burning in San Francisco are OK and accounted for.

The blaze consumed five buildings at Geary Blvd and Parker Ave Wednesday afternoon.

Hayes-White says the leak happened while an underground construction crew was working in the area.

PG&E has capped the gas leak.

Here's a look from the sky of the massive fire consuming a building in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.

