Here's a look from the sky of the massive fire consuming a building in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White says that PG&E crews are working quickly to try to cap a gas leak that sparked a massive fire near the University of San Francisco that consumed four buildings.She says the leak happened while an underground construction crew was working in the area.Watch the video above for the latest update from SFFD.