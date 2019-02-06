GEARY GAS EXPLOSION

SF fire update video: PG&E crews cap gas leak, fire under control

A massive fire sparked by a gas explosion has damaged five buildings, no injuries have been reported. Crews were able to get the fire under control. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White says the scene is still active but that the fire is under control. PG&E was able to cap the leak.

The blaze consumed five buildings at Geary Blvd and Parker Ave Wednesday afternoon.

Hayes-White says the leak happened while an underground construction crew was working in the area.

According to PG&E officials, 300 customers are without gas and 2,500 are without electricity.

Crews are working to restore both gas and power but said it is a "complex web of utilities" and they're going slow and methodically.

Here's a look from the sky of the massive fire consuming a building in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.

