SF fire update video: PG&E crews cap gas leak, fire under control

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White says the scene is still active but that the fire is under control. PG&E was able to cap the leak.
The blaze consumed five buildings at Geary Blvd and Parker Ave Wednesday afternoon.
Hayes-White says the leak happened while an underground construction crew was working in the area.
According to PG&E officials, 300 customers are without gas and 2,500 are without electricity.
Crews are working to restore both gas and power but said it is a "complex web of utilities" and they're going slow and methodically.
