San Francisco homeless man accused of attacking woman wearing electronic monitor

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News has confirmed on Sunday that the man accused of attacking a woman outside her San Francisco apartment building has been fitted with an electronic monitor.James Austin Vincent is charged in this attack last Sunday at Watermark building.The sheriff's department confirms that Austin received his electronic monitor after Judge Christine Van Aken ordered it during a court hearing on Friday.That's only after she saw video of the attack - which wasn't initially presented in court.Judge Van Aken also ordered Vincent remain free and under supervision at temporary housing for those in the criminal justice system.