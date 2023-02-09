1 injured as crews battle large house fire in Sunset neighborhood, SFFD says

Fire crews are on the scene of a large 3-alarm house fire in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood, SFFD says.

Officials say that one victim is being treated for burns from the fire at 1734 22nd Avenue between Noriega and Moraga. The call for the fire came in before 9:30 a.m.

From ABC7 cameras at the scene it appears a firefighter was injured. The extent of their injuries is not clear.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion, and numerous callers to the fire department said their houses shook.

SKY7 is on the scene and shows windows blown out and at least two houses are involved.

Officials say there's no threat the the general public, but people should avoid the area.

SKY7 is over the scene of a massive house fire in San Francisco's Sunset District on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. KGO-TV

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.