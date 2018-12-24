San Francisco house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt including firefighter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a house fire in San Francisco's Laurel Heights neighborhood.

The fire was reported on Clay Street between Cherry and Maple Streets.

A firefighter was also injured while responding to the scene.

"Once they got in the fire rolled over them, knocked one over the porch area. That's where the firefighter got burned. He was transported, he should be OK," SFFD Deputy Chief of Operations Mark Gonzales said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
