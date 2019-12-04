FRESNO, Calif. -- A man is dead after hydroplaning, crashing into a tree off Highway 99 in northwest Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the CHP says a 32-year-old man from San Francisco was traveling southbound on 99 when he lost control of his vehicle going off the highway near the Herndon exit.
Officers say the man crashed into a tree and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
They do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.
The CHP says there was heavy rain causing wet driving conditions at the time of the incident.
San Francisco man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off Highway 99 in Fresno
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News