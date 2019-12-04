fatal crash

San Francisco man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man is dead after hydroplaning, crashing into a tree off Highway 99 in northwest Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the CHP says a 32-year-old man from San Francisco was traveling southbound on 99 when he lost control of his vehicle going off the highway near the Herndon exit.

Officers say the man crashed into a tree and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

They do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The CHP says there was heavy rain causing wet driving conditions at the time of the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Fremont residents want stop sign, traffic light at intersection after deadly hit-and-run
2 killed in SJ crash caused by alleged DUI driver early Sunday identified
2 dead, 5 injured after crash on Highway 101 in San Jose
Family of Fremont grandmother killed urges suspected hit-and-run driver to surrender
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: Strong weekend storm to drench parts of Bay Area Friday
Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo visits ABC7
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Man dies after falling from cliff at SF's Lands End
Jimmy Carter released from hospital
Show More
Over 200 San Jose children 'Shop with a Cop'
49ers, Raiders reveal custom kicks for 'My Cause, My Cleats' weekend
Michigan State Spartans retire Draymond Green's No. 23
SFDA will not retry gun charge against man acquitted in Kate Steinle killing
50-year-old elephant at Oakland Zoo dies
More TOP STORIES News