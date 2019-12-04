San Francisco man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man is dead after hydroplaning, crashing into a tree off Highway 99 in northwest Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the CHP says a 32-year-old man from San Francisco was traveling southbound on 99 when he lost control of his vehicle going off the highway near the Herndon exit.Officers say the man crashed into a tree and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.They do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.The CHP says there was heavy rain causing wet driving conditions at the time of the incident.