San Francisco man stays in jail despite plan to drop charges

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco man will spend at least one more night in jail despite the fact that criminal charges against him will soon be dropped. Prosecutors say they got the wrong man.Wednesday's hearing was postponed to tomorrow morning because the judge was involved in another case.Austin Vincent was accused in two attacks. The first one he was charged with happened earlier this month. A woman was attacked outside her Embarcadero apartment building. The crime was caught on camera.The case captured a lot of attention because after his arrest, Vincent was released from jail. The victim spoke out after his release, saying she was scared. Questions were raised over whether someone accused of violence should be on the streets.Another woman saw his picture in the news coverage and came forward to accuse him of attacking her and her friends in February.He was arrested and jailed for those charges.The District Attorney now says Vincent can prove he was in Southern California when that crime happened."This is an example of how public hysteria can impact the accused and how fear and ignorance can victimize the mentally ill. Three people picked the wrong guy. They said that Austin did something and thanks to the amazing work of Jesse Huber an investigator with the public defender's office we were able to provide proof to the DA's office and the court that Austin was in Southern California at the time of this other incident. This is an example of how misidentification happens often from eyewitnesses and at the end of the day Austin has been in custody for 9 days based on something he didn't do," said his defense attorney Saleem Belbahri.He plans to ask the court tomorrow to release Vincent from jail.But prosecutors think he should stay in custody."That's why we have ongoing investigations. That's why we maintain investigating even after a case is charged in order to ensure that no one is convicted for crimes they did not commit. This defendant is still charged with crimes from earlier this month. It is important not to lose sight of those charges," said Alex Bastian of the District Attorney's office.