Police looking for missing 'at-risk' 12-year-old girl last seen at SF middle school

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are asking for the public' help locating a missing 12-year-old girl who is "at-risk."

SFPD says Jewl Rayford disappeared from Presidio Middle School on Clement and 30th sometime around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jewl is 4'7" and 120 pounds, has black hair styled in straight back braids, brown eyes, and wears dental braces. She was last seen wearing black tights and black and white tennis shoes.

Police say she is considered "at-risk" due to possible suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.