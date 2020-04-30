Coronavirus California

San Francisco nurse cries tears of joy after strangers help her replace stolen bicycle

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A nurse working at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital finished a 12-hour shift on Tuesday morning only to find that her bicycle had been stolen. Vanessa Nguyen says it was locked up inside a caged area with other bikes located in the hospital's garage.

She posted her frustrations online and hours later ABC7 News Reporter J.R. Stone took things a bit farther by posting pictures of the bicycle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Within hours the Bay Area responded. Dozens of random people offering bicycles and money to Nguyen.

She says she wasn't looking for anything but was overwhelmed by the amazing responses, so much so that she broke down crying when we spoke with her. As someone who is used to caring for children, she says she still can't believe that the community cared enough to help her.

"The outpouring of love from people I've never met was really touching," said Nguyen.

She's now in the process of looking at two bicycles that were offered to her.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirusbicyclenursesbikescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 pass 1,000
WATCH TODAY: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
CA superintendent says 'We will not ask for schools to start until it is safe'
Coronavirus: Most Bay Area construction allowed to resume Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions more likely filed for unemployment last week
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Newsom to order all CA beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds
WATCH TODAY: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
CA superintendent says 'We will not ask for schools to start until it is safe'
Show More
Coronavirus: Most Bay Area construction allowed to resume Monday
Scuba gear to give health care workers another option for COVID-19 defense
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
CHP: More than 1,000 face masks apparently dumped on I-880
Unexpected places to shop for groceries, sanitizer, and other goods
More TOP STORIES News