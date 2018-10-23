SF police arrest suspect accused of sucker punching man waiting for rideshare

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco police have made an arrest in an assault that left an Alameda man with a traumatic brain injury.
Jiacheng Fang, 25, was arrested last week in San Jose. He's facing two felony charges.
Christopher Matthews was waiting for a rideshare service when he approached the car he thought was his. You can see a man police say is Fang, get out of the car and punch Matthews in the face causing him to fall to the ground.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Matthews was moved to the Centre for Neuro Skills in Southern California earlier this month, to continue receiving treatment.