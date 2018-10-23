SF police arrest suspect accused of sucker punching man waiting for rideshare

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco police have made an arrest in an assault that left an Alameda man with a traumatic brain injury. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police have made an arrest in an assault that left an Alameda man with a traumatic brain injury.

Jiacheng Fang, 25, was arrested last week in San Jose. He's facing two felony charges.

Christopher Matthews was waiting for a rideshare service when he approached the car he thought was his. You can see a man police say is Fang, get out of the car and punch Matthews in the face causing him to fall to the ground.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Matthews was moved to the Centre for Neuro Skills in Southern California earlier this month, to continue receiving treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultlyftuberarrestSFPDSan FranciscoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SJ DA will not charge officers involved in fatal shooting at Metcalf Energy Center
Fires at 2 Oakland construction sites under investigation
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Man rescued after suffering shark bite near Farallon Islands, officials say
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he 'hates' the Dodgers
Alameda DA will not charge BART officer involved in Oakland shooting
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
Show More
Carr loves playing for Raiders even though not 'popular' to be one
No cashiers - Amazon Go opens up first California store in SF
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in house fire in San Francisco
More News