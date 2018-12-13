Police investigating threats at several locations in San Francisco, nationwide

This image was taken in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are investigating threats made to multiple locations in the city. Other cities across the country are also investigating similar threats.

The Jewish Community Center in San Francisco has been evacuated due to a nearby threat. Police have blocked off California Street near Presidio for the investigation. Those who have been evacuated are meeting at the library on Sacramento Street.

A building on the 200 block of Brannan Street in San Francisco has also been evacuated.

Police in New York and Massachusetts are also monitoring multiple bomb threats at separate locations.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDevacuationbomb threatthreatu.s. & worldFBISan FranciscoNew YorkMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin as part of U.S. expansion
Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles to replace air bag inflators
Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound Caldecott Tunnel bore
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Would-be burglar freed from greasy vent after being trapped for 2 days
Trump denies he 'directed' Cohen to break the law as prosecutors contend
Show More
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and mild today, rain tomorrow
Sources say Raiders rescind offer to rent Oakland Coliseum for 2019 season
Man trapped 2 days in grease vent at Bay Area restaurant
Deputies raising money for bikes for Butte County kids
More News