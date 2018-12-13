San Francisco police are investigating threats made to multiple locations in the city. Other cities across the country are also investigating similar threats.The Jewish Community Center in San Francisco has been evacuated due to a nearby threat. Police have blocked off California Street near Presidio for the investigation. Those who have been evacuated are meeting at the library on Sacramento Street.A building on the 200 block of Brannan Street in San Francisco has also been evacuated.Police in New York and Massachusetts are also monitoring multiple bomb threats at separate locations.