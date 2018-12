Police are looking for a 28-year-old woman who somehow slipped past officers Sunday night while being treated at San Francisco General Hospital.Officials say Cresencio Mandujano walked out of the hospital around 11 o'clock, where she was receiving treatment for injuries suffered during an incident in the Tenderloin.Mandujano was wanted in Los Angeles on a $30,000 warrant.Police don't consider her a threat to the public.