Entrance at SF's Powell Street BART station closed due to reported shooting, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Union Square entrance at Powell Street BART station in San Francisco is closed due a reported shooting, officials said Thursday night.

Officials say at 8:40 p.m., police were called to Hallidie Plaza for a report of a person shot near the escalator, close to the entrance to the BART station.

The station itself is open and BART service is not affected.

