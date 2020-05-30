WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protest happening now in San Francisco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6221814" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SKY7 video shows a George Floyd protester in San Francisco throwing an object at a police cruiser, breaking the back window as it drove away from the demonstration.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A protest related to the death George Floyd moved through the streets of San Francisco Saturday afternoon.It began around 12 p.m. at the UN Plaza before protesters made their way to city hall.The group then marched down to the Embarcadero and turned up Harrison Street in what appeared to be an attempt to get onto the Bay Bridge. However, they were met by several San Francisco police officers who had blocked multiple on-ramps.SKY7 captured the moment a George Floyd protester threw an object at a police cruiser. It broke the back window as the vehicle drove away from the protesters.This protest follows massive nationwide protests Friday night in response to Floyd's death, including in Oakland.The protest left significant damage in the streets of Oakland with many storefronts destroyed and windows shattered.Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis.Video shows police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck until he became motionless.The police officer was arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges in connection to Floyd's death.