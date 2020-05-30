George Floyd

WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protest happening now in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A protest related to the death George Floyd moved through the streets of San Francisco Saturday afternoon.

It began around 12 p.m. at the UN Plaza before protesters made their way to city hall.

The group then marched down to the Embarcadero and turned up Harrison Street in what appeared to be an attempt to get onto the Bay Bridge. However, they were met by several San Francisco police officers who had blocked multiple on-ramps.

SKY7 captured the moment a George Floyd protester threw an object at a police cruiser. It broke the back window as the vehicle drove away from the protesters.

VIDEO: SF George Floyd protester throws object, breaks back window of police cruiser
EMBED More News Videos

SKY7 video shows a George Floyd protester in San Francisco throwing an object at a police cruiser, breaking the back window as it drove away from the demonstration.



This protest follows massive nationwide protests Friday night in response to Floyd's death, including in Oakland.

The protest left significant damage in the streets of Oakland with many storefronts destroyed and windows shattered.

RELATED: George Floyd death: Oakland protest ends in flames, dozens detained, storefronts damaged

Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis.

Video shows police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck until he became motionless.

The police officer was arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges in connection to Floyd's death.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandsan joseprotestopdsfpdgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
'This is not tolerated': Oakland mayor says to stay home after violent protest over George Floyd death
GEORGE FLOYD
'This is not tolerated': Oakland mayor says to stay home after violent protest over George Floyd death
Killing of federal officer and Oakland protests are related, official tells ABC News
Philadelphia under mandatory curfew following violent protests
Thousands of protesters march through LA over George Floyd death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay home warning issued after Oakland George Floyd protest turned violent
Killing of federal officer and Oakland protests are related, official tells ABC News
Thousands of protesters march through LA over George Floyd death
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
Philadelphia under mandatory curfew following violent protests
Get help with mental health issues
Protests spread across NYC, more arrests Saturday after night of violence in Brooklyn
Show More
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
Coronavirus updates: SF reports 59 new cases, 7 other counties up also
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
George Floyd protest: San Jose police escalate response
More TOP STORIES News