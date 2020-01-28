San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, Lefty O'Doul's owner arrested by FBI, source says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru has been arrested, according to a source close to the investigation.The source says he was arrested Monday by the FBI on suspicion of public corruption.According to the SF Chronicle, the allegations concern "public trust fraud" regarding city contract awards.Businessman and owner of Lefty O'Doul's, Nick Bovis, was also arrested in the probe, ABC7 News has confirmed.U.S. Attorney David Anderson is holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the case.