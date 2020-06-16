Crews rescue man from side of cliff at SF's Baker Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters rescued a man from the side of a cliff at Baker Beach in San Francisco Monday afternoon.Authorities received a call around 3:20 p.m. Monday of a man stuck on the cliff side in need of help.Crews used ropes to help the man climb back up the cliff and walk out of the area.It's unknown if the man suffered any injuries or how he end up on the side of the cliff.