Creativity contest! Okay it’s not really a contest BUT I do want to hear from you! Have you taken a pic of a note in or on a car like this? Please show me your best plea to SF car break in thieves! @SFCarBreakins @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/H8X1nppTyc — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 12, 2018

SF is this your car? I would LOVE to talk to you! @SFCarBreakins melanie.woodrow@abc.com Someone please help me find this car (owner). Thanks!! pic.twitter.com/dR2UGz80nL — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 13, 2018

Kept on my dashboard. pic.twitter.com/4lEUC7D9fS — Vnthny Quimbo (@_agq) September 6, 2018

San Francisco residents fed up with having their cars broken into multiple times have taken matters into their own hands. They're hoping to connect with would be thieves on an emotional level.One family tells ABC7 News their car was broken into so many times they took a marker to their rear windshield and wrote: "Thank you for letting this glass remain unbroken! For a year and a half our car was vandalized four times in SF. We are poor family with two kids. No values inside except diapers."The family says the first time their window was broken at Potrero Hill. Their camera and sporting goods were stolen, a $1,500 value. Next their back window was broken and a sporting bag stolen. Then it happened at Golden Gate Park. In the few moments they went to look at the ducks, someone stole money, phones and documents form a small bag. The family says that's when they decided to leave San Francisco for San Mateo County. In July though they moved back. Sure enough, one week later someone broke their front right window. Four break-ins they say in a year and a half.The family thinks thieves are using a tool that breaks glass in an emergency."It makes treasure hunting in somebody's cars much more easy," said the husband.Other people have shared photos with ABC7 News of similar pleas to thieves. One person writes their entire glovebox was stolen and assures potential criminals they only have eight CDs in the car. The note even lists the CDs.SFPD says "Park Smart!""If you love it, don't leave it."Chief William Scott told ABC7 News that year to date car break-ins are actually down a little more than 15 percent."That equates to roughly 3,000 fewer car break-ins than this time last year which is really, really good news for us," said Chief Scott.Chief Scott says SFPD has increased their beats.Regarding the notes, people are leaving on and in their cars, Chief Scott said, "In one sense it's creative and it does follow the strategy that people are taking responsibility, but on the other hand it's really sad that people feel they have to do that."