San Francisco police investigating home invasion robbery that ended in a shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a home invasion robbery that ended in one of the suspects firing a shot while running away from police.Officials say officers responded to a report of "trespassers in a residence" around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Campbell Ave. and Rutland Street.When officers arrived on scene they saw two suspects running out of the home and that's when police say one of them fired a shot.One suspect was able to get into a car that was being driven by a third suspect and drove away from the scene.Officers were able to track down the other suspect that ran away and detained them in a nearby yard.Police say none of the officers fired their guns during the incident and no injuries were reported.According to officials, the incident is being investigated by the SFPD Robbery Detail. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD.