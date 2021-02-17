San Francisco police investigating home invasion robbery that ended in a shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a home invasion robbery that ended in one of the suspects firing a shot while running away from police.

Officials say officers responded to a report of "trespassers in a residence" around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Campbell Ave. and Rutland Street.

When officers arrived on scene they saw two suspects running out of the home and that's when police say one of them fired a shot.

One suspect was able to get into a car that was being driven by a third suspect and drove away from the scene.

Officers were able to track down the other suspect that ran away and detained them in a nearby yard.

Police say none of the officers fired their guns during the incident and no injuries were reported.

According to officials, the incident is being investigated by the SFPD Robbery Detail. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscovisitacion valleyshootingshelter in placeinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands don't show up for vaccine appts. in Santa Clara Co.
How does recalling a CA governor actually work? Here's the process
Here's what it's like getting a vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum
Blue Shield contract faces criticism over algorithm
Hundreds volunteer to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
New bill to provide recourse for online sexploitation victims
Show More
3-year-old bitten by coyote walking with mom in East Bay
Mass vaccination site opens at Oakland Coliseum
Frustrated Kaiser members look elsewhere for COVID-19 vaccines
90-year-old walks 6 miles through snow for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
More TOP STORIES News