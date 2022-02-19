Man found with several gunshot wounds inside car in SF's Mission District, no arrests made

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 8 p.m. Friday in the area of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue.
When police arrived on scene they found the victim with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital.
As of right now, police have not arrested a suspect or suspects in this shooting.
San Francisco police are asking anyone with information to contact the department's 24-hour tipline at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
