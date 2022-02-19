shooting

Man found with several gunshot wounds inside car in SF's Mission District, no arrests made

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds inside his car in San Francisco's Mission District, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 8 p.m. Friday in the area of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in SF's Mission District

When police arrived on scene they found the victim with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital.

As of right now, police have not arrested a suspect or suspects in this shooting.

San Francisco police are asking anyone with information to contact the department's 24-hour tipline at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mission districtsan franciscoman injuredshootinginvestigationpolice
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: Suspect arrested after Napa highway shooting, carjacking
Pleasanton officers fatally shoot domestic violence suspect
Driver escapes I-580 road rage shooting safely, CHP says
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set
TOP STORIES
Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scam
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
EXCLUSIVE: $10K worth of items stolen from East Bay salon owner
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
SJ students, staff given at-home COVID tests ahead of holiday break
Boater lost in California channel rescued after seal encounter
'Speed kills': Proposed plan aims to curb traffic deaths in CA
Show More
Researchers find rare 'ghost shark' off New Zealand coast
Police: Suspect arrested after Napa highway shooting, carjacking
80 years after Japanese internment, community vows to remember
SF businesses prepare for in-person Lunar New Year parade
Family that died in CA mountains made desperate plea for help
More TOP STORIES News