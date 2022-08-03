1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Muni bus near Cow Palace in San Francisco, police say

Police are investigating after two people are wounded in a shooting in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on a Muni bus near the Cow Palace in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

At around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street and located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say both victims were transported to a hospital, one victim with life threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation. Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

SFPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live