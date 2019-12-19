San Francisco State campus closed, buildings evacuated due to unconfirmed bomb threat

SFSU has received an unconfirmed bomb threat for a few buildings on the main campus. SF State Police is working with SFPD to investigate the matter. A campus closure has been activated for the SFSU Main Campus only. No one will be permitted to remain on the main campus. (1/2) — San Francisco State University Police Department (@SFStatePD) December 19, 2019

The following buildings are in the process of being evacuated. Humanities, Library, Thornton Hall, Burk Hall, Business, HSS, Centennial Village Building, Fine Arts, SHC, Hensill Hall, Creative Arts, Science, Student Union, Ethnic Studies and Psychology, and Gym. @SFSU — San Francisco State University Police Department (@SFStatePD) December 19, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco State University's campus is currently closed and buildings are being evacuated as police investigate an unconfirmed bomb threat.A tweet sent out by SF State police stated the closure was activated for only the main campus around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.Police say several buildings are being evacuated which include the library, Thorton Hall, and Burk Hall.SF State police say they are working with SFPD to investigate this matter.