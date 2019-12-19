SFSU

San Francisco State campus closed, buildings evacuated due to unconfirmed bomb threat

San Francisco State University's campus is currently closed and a residential building is being evacuated as police investigate an unconfirmed bomb threat, according to reports.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco State University's campus is currently closed and buildings are being evacuated as police investigate an unconfirmed bomb threat.

A tweet sent out by SF State police stated the closure was activated for only the main campus around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.



Police say several buildings are being evacuated which include the library, Thorton Hall, and Burk Hall.



SF State police say they are working with SFPD to investigate this matter.

