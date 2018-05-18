SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

San Francisco students hold vigil for Santa Fe HS shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

High School students from across the Bay Area held a rally in support of the victims of the Santa Fe, Texas shooting and demanded tougher gun laws. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SANTA FE, Texas (KGO) --
High School students from across the Bay Area held a rally in support of the victims of the Santa Fe, Texas shooting and demanded tougher gun laws.

It was a small rally on the steps of San Francisco City Hall, but it had a large, loud message.
RELATED: 10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School

Bay Area student activists demanded change after yet another high school shooting.

"We are heartbroken but not surprised," said one.

Students say school shootings have sadly become the new normal and that's not okay.

"Our message tonight -- we want it to stop," said Jake Cohen from Mill Valley. He admits he is fearful at school. "I have to use my fear to empower myself."

VIDEO: Students escorted out by law enforcement
EMBED More News Videos

Santa Fe High School students being escorted out by officers after active shooter incident



Many of the students traveled to Sacramento last month to rally support from lawmakers about passing sensible gun laws.

"We are interested in rallying," said Ruby Baden-Lasar, a student at Head-Royce School. "But interested in passing legislation even though we can't vote."

While the rally was happening, students from Mercy High School arrived for their prom at City Hall. Some say senior year has been tough.

"We should be allowed to go to school and be safe," said Megan Samn, also of Mercy High School. "I don't want to die."

For more coverage and information on the Santa Fe High School Shooting, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingschool shootingSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Santa Fe HS shooter wasn't targeting anyone, attorney says
Students return to Santa Fe High School after fatal shooting
JJ Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News