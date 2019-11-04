San Francisco firefighters battling 2-alarm structure fire in Richmond District

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters are battling a structure fire at Geary and 18th in the city's Richmond District.

Firefighters responded to a barbershop just after 5 a.m. where the fire was inside the walls of the shop.

There are apartments above the shop. People in the building were forced to evacuate.

The fire made it from the walls and into the attic, but the situation appears to be under control

The fire department tells ABC7 News they were able to check all the floors and there were no rescues and no injuries.
