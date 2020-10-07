LIVE: Firefighter killed during training incident, SFFD officials say

The accident happened at the SFFD station at 19th and Folsom Street and the firefighter was transferred to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
Officials have not released the identity of the victim.
Firefighters are preparing for a procession from the hospital to the medical examiner's office, officials tell ABC7 News. Watch live in the media player above.
SFFD officials are expected to hold a news conference later this afternoon.
A San Francisco Firefighter died during a training incident today. Firefighters and law enforcement are lined up, saluting, at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital right now. pic.twitter.com/yJrpxpRBqY— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 7, 2020
