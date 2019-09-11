San Francisco firefighters holds ceremonies to remember victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Fire Department is holding a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th.
Firefighters say they will always remember the ultimate sacrifice first responders made in New York 18 years ago today.
Firefighters held a moment of silence and then read the names of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.
The fire chief says those who raced to the scene to help people really showed the true meaning of service before self. The fire chief says they keep all of those who died in their hearts.
This will play out at every fire station in the city this morning and the public is welcome to attend. The chief says just go to your local fire station if you would like to pause this morning to remember the victims. The flags at the stations will be at half-staff today.
