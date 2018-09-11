The San Francisco Fire Department held a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th.Just before 7 a.m., about 50 firefighters lined up for the annual ceremony at Station 7 in the Mission. Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White and Mayor London Breed stood alongside them."My thoughts are with the people who lost their lives making the ultimate sacrifice to save others 17 years ago. We will never forget their sacrifice," said Mayor Breed.At 6:59 a.m., the time of the south tower collapse, a bell rang to signify the "Last Alarm." The flag was then lowered to half-staff, followed by a minute of silence. Then the reading of all the names of the 343 New York firefighters killed on 9/11.San Francisco Fire just graduated a class of 49 new cadets last month. Some are too young to remember the terrorist attacks that took place 17 years ago, but the command staff will not let them forget."And they know that they're coming into a profession where they know there will be great sacrifices but ultimately that's what we do, we serve," said Chief Hayes-White.Flags will remain at half-staff for the rest of the day.