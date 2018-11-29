SFPD Bomb Squad clears scene at Hall of Justice, says scare was over fireworks

EMBED </>More Videos

Streets are shut down around San Francisco's Hall of Justice Thursday afternoon as a bomb squad investigates a suspicious package. (KGO-TV)

Heather Tuggle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fireworks went off inside San Francisco's Hall of Justice Thursday afternoon, forcing police to lock down the building and close streets around the building.

Smoke filled the lobby of 850 Bryant St. around 11:15 a.m. No one was injured.

Officers took one person into custody.

Shortly after the smoke cleared the lobby, officers decided not to let anyone enter or leave the building as the SFPD Bomb Squad worked to make sure the scene at Bryant & Sixth St. was safe.

All court proceedings at the Hall of Justice are canceled for the rest of the day. People who were scheduled for afternoon hearings or for jury duty will be rescheduled.

The lockdown has been lifted and the streets are open again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspicious packageSFPDinvestigationbomb squadbomb threatSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
VIDEO: Rainbow captured off San Mateo Co. coastline
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
California Democratic Chairman resigns amid misconduct probe
Accuweather Forecast: Flash Flood Watch for areas burned in Camp Fire
Strong wind and rain cause damage in North Bay
'GMA' Deals and Steals holiday edition: 16 exclusive gift picks for $20 and under
Show More
Strong storm brings flooded roadways to Bay Area
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Couple sues resort after bride says she was groped by butler
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia probe
High Surf Advisory continues at Bay Area beaches
More News