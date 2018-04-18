Police have identified and released the mugshot of the woman accused in a hit-and-run that injured a San Francisco Police Officer.Marisa Androvich was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charge of felony hit and run and driving without a license.The hit and run happened at Eddy and Larkin on Tuesday. The officer was walking across the street around 3 p.m. when he was hit.Police say the 18-year-old suspect left the scene. ABC7 News was there when she was arrested in the Richmond District a short time later.The officer, an 18 year veteran assigned to Southern Station, was discharged from the hospital last night.