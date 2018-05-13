San Francisco police investigating attempted kidnapping of baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in San Francisco are investigating after an attacker attempted to abduct a baby Sunday evening. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police in San Francisco are investigating after an attacker attempted to abduct a baby Sunday evening.

Police say the attacker tried to grab a woman's newborn baby on Natoma Street in the Mission District.

UPDATE: Homeless woman, 3 others detained after attempted kidnapping in San Francisco's Mission District

There was a struggle with the baby caught in the middle, but the mother eventually got her baby back.

The attacker and three others ran away.
Police have arrested them-and they have been positively identified by the mother and witnesses. The baby is being checked out at the hospital. Police were talking to witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnapkidnappingSFPDinvestigationbabyabductionSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Homeless woman, 3 others detained after attempted kidnapping in SF
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News