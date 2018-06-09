Foot chase leads to officer-involved shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO --
Police in San Francisco Saturday morning are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital.

At 12:17 a.m., two uniformed San Francisco Police Department officers initiated a foot pursuit of a suspect in the 1300 block of Grant Avenue, police said.

During the pursuit, a male suspect was struck by gunfire.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries that were listed as life threatening.

The officers were not injured in the incident.

Police said there was a firearm recovered from the scene.

The SFPD Homicide Detail, the San Francisco District Attorney's

Office, the San Francisco Police Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the incident.

Per police department policy, there will be a town-hall meeting held about the incident within 10 days.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

