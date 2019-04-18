SF police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at Saint Laurent store in Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at the Saint Laurent store in Union Square.

Police say a man backed a vehicle through the storefront just after 4:30 a.m. shattering the window. He then stole a number of items from the store before driving away, police say.

Store employees stood outside the building all morning, watching over the place along with the police. An employee from the company that handles security on the block was also on hand waiting to get inside and get some answers.

Surveillance video may help police get a better idea of what happened and the possible suspects involved.




