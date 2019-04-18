SF police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at Saint Laurent store in Union Square

Attempts to get broken glass removed from @YSL in Union Square in San Francisco after smash and grab pic.twitter.com/zyJbCmTBv8 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 17, 2019

Wow. Tough job here. Glass removal at @YSL after smash and grab pic.twitter.com/Ec2csOFPfM — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 17, 2019

A car plowed into the window of the Yves Saint Laurent store in San Francisco on Geary St. in what looks like a robbery. Police have not made any arrests. pic.twitter.com/d0zlAwCU14 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at the Saint Laurent store in Union Square.Police say a man backed a vehicle through the storefront just after 4:30 a.m. shattering the window. He then stole a number of items from the store before driving away, police say.Store employees stood outside the building all morning, watching over the place along with the police. An employee from the company that handles security on the block was also on hand waiting to get inside and get some answers.Surveillance video may help police get a better idea of what happened and the possible suspects involved.