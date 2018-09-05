Avoid the area of Cabrillo St. between 5th & 6th Ave. #SFPD on scene due to a suspicious package. Expect traffic delays. No shelter in place at this time. @sfmta_muni #SF #Traffic pic.twitter.com/WpIAGNQaGn — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) September 5, 2018

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a suspicious package. They are blocking off the area around Cabrillo Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.There is no word yet on what emergency crews are dealing with exactly. Right now, SFPD and the San Francisco Fire Department are both on scene investigating the suspicious device.