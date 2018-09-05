San Francisco police investigating suspicious package in Richmond District

This undated image shows a San Francisco Police Department logo on a cop car. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a suspicious package. They are blocking off the area around Cabrillo Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

There is no word yet on what emergency crews are dealing with exactly. Right now, SFPD and the San Francisco Fire Department are both on scene investigating the suspicious device.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
