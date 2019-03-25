San Francisco police make arrests in fatal Fillmore St. shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say they've made arrests in a shooting on Fillmore Street Saturday night that left one person dead and five others injured.Police were called about 8:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, near Eddy Street, said police Sgt. Michael Andraychak. Officers arrived to find several apparent gunshot victims; one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have identified the man who was killed as 25-year-old Mister Dee C. Simmons.Police say three other people were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old man is listed in life-threatening condition. A 19-year-old man from Westminster and 51-year-old man from San Francisco are listed in non-life treatening condition.Two additional victims, a 51-year-old female Alameda resident and 25-year-old male Concord resident, were both taken to the hospital by private vehicles.An investigation determined that 25-year-old Sean Harrison, one of the people transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, and 26-year-old Jamare Coats, who drove Harrison to the hospital, were involved in the shooting. They were booked on homicide and firearms charges.Booking photos are not being released at this time, police say.While arrests have been made, SFPD says this remains an active investigation.Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings call the SFPD's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers and texters may remain anonymous.