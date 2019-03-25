Crime & Safety

San Francisco police make arrests in fatal Fillmore St. shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

One person has died and five others were injured, one critically, in a shooting Saturday night in the Fillmore neighborhood of San Francisco, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say they've made arrests in a shooting on Fillmore Street Saturday night that left one person dead and five others injured.

Police were called about 8:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, near Eddy Street, said police Sgt. Michael Andraychak. Officers arrived to find several apparent gunshot victims; one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Police say 1 dead, 5 injured in San Francisco shooting

Police have identified the man who was killed as 25-year-old Mister Dee C. Simmons.

Police say three other people were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old man is listed in life-threatening condition. A 19-year-old man from Westminster and 51-year-old man from San Francisco are listed in non-life treatening condition.

Two additional victims, a 51-year-old female Alameda resident and 25-year-old male Concord resident, were both taken to the hospital by private vehicles.

An investigation determined that 25-year-old Sean Harrison, one of the people transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, and 26-year-old Jamare Coats, who drove Harrison to the hospital, were involved in the shooting. They were booked on homicide and firearms charges.

Booking photos are not being released at this time, police say.

While arrests have been made, SFPD says this remains an active investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings call the SFPD's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers and texters may remain anonymous.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysan franciscofillmoredeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingsfpd
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bay Area sees only 9 days of dry weather in March
Body discovered near landslide that claimed life of woman at Fort Funston
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain through Thursday
Shooting in Walnut Creek shocks community
Show More
Anonymous threat prompts increased security at Serra High in San Mateo
Teacher who donated salary to poor wins $1M prize
Empty lot in SF's Glen Park neighborhood listed for $1.85M
Pittsburg principal allegedly shot by wife dies from injuries
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
More TOP STORIES News