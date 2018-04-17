Police stopped hit and run suspects Mercedes in the Richmond district. Car has no plates. Officer condition still unknown. pic.twitter.com/9uWss4fQuL — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) April 17, 2018

SFPD officer struck by car in the Tenderloin district of SF . Driver fled the scene. Police looking for a Mercedes possible suspects car. officer being transported to SFGH. Condition unknown. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) April 17, 2018

**Police Activity** Avoid the area of Larkin & Eddy. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 17, 2018

Suspect in hit and run inside this patrol car. pic.twitter.com/qQupzqhJh0 — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) April 17, 2018

San Francisco police asked people to avoid the area of Larkin and Eddy Streets Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a driver who fled the scene.Police say the officer was crossing Eddy Street at Larkin Street when a blue sedan turned from northbound Larkin to westbound Eddy Street, hitting the officer.The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.Police stopped a blue Mercedes SUV in the city's Richmond District that was possibly involved in the incident.The officer was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.No further details were immediately available.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.