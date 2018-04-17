San Francisco police officer hit by driver who fled scene in city's Tenderloin

San Francisco police say an officer was struck by a driver who fled the scene Tuesday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police asked people to avoid the area of Larkin and Eddy Streets Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Police say the officer was crossing Eddy Street at Larkin Street when a blue sedan turned from northbound Larkin to westbound Eddy Street, hitting the officer.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Police stopped a blue Mercedes SUV in the city's Richmond District that was possibly involved in the incident.



The officer was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

