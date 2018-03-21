POLICE SHOOTING

SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting

Sources tell ABC7 News that a San Francisco police officer, suspect, and four others were shot in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials say an officer, suspect, and five others were shot in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The officer was shot in the leg and is in fair condition.

VIDEO: Witness says video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
New video shows what a witness describes as a San Francisco officer, who was just shot, crawling toward a police car as fellow cops rush by.


San Francisco Police Chief William Scott addressed the shooting Wednesday evening, saying that officials responded to a report of a man with a gun near the Amazon Barber Shop.

Witnesses say they heard over a dozen shots, then saw the injured officer crawling after apparently being hit by gunfire.

ABC7 News sources say the officer is conscious and breathing at San Francisco General Hospital, where he, the suspect, and 4 others at the nearby barber shop were rushed after the shooting.

Two of the six people shot have been discharged including a minor, one man is in critical condition, another in serious condition and the officer is still in fair condition.

Reports of police activity at Mission and Geneva streets in San Francisco also prompted delays and traffic issues in the city earlier Wednesday afternoon. Some streets near the scene have since reopened for traffic.

Scott asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Police Department's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
