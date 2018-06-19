SFPD Officer involved in North Beach shooting was involved in separate fatal shooting

The San Francisco Police officer responsible for shooting a fleeing suspect in the back on a crowded North Beach sidewalk earlier this month was also responsible for the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old back in 2012 while he was an officer with the South San Francisco Police Department. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Police officer responsible for shooting a fleeing suspect in the back on a crowded North Beach sidewalk earlier this month was also responsible for the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old back in 2012 while he was an officer with the South San Francisco Police Department.

SFPD officials identified Officer Joshua Cabillo as the officer who shot 28-year-old Oliver Barcenas on June 9th outside the Tope Lounge nightclub.

In bodycam video released by the department last week, Officer Cabillo can be seen talking to a group of men and then chasing Barcenas after Barcenas runs away from officers.

Right before the shooting Barcenas threw away a loaded handgun that police later recovered.

Cabillo then opens fire with bystanders standing nearby on the sidewalk. Barcenas suffered serious injuries from the shooting and remains hospitalized.

Cabillo came to the San Francisco Police department 5 years ago after being involved in the controversial shooting of 15-year-old Derrick Gaines.

RELATED: Bodycam footage released in North Beach officer-involved shooting

Gaines was shot and killed at an Arco station in South San Francisco back on June 5, 2012.

On that night, Gaines and a friend were walking through the Arco station at the corner of Westborough and Gellert Boulevard in South San Francisco. Police Officer Joshua Cabillo approached the two because they were acting suspiciously. Surveillance video shows Gaines running away. When Cabillo caught up with him, there was a confrontation. The San Mateo County district attorney said Gaines had a gun and reached for it and that's when Cabillo opened fire.

What Cabillo didn't know at the time was that the gun was inoperable, missing a firing pin.

After a 3-month investigation District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe declined to file charges against Cabillo.

"Clearly the most significant factor was the existence of this .45 caliber firearm that the young man had in his possession and was reaching for at the time the officer made the decision to fire and kill him," Wagstaffe said at the time.

The family of Derrick Gaines filed a civil rights lawsuit against the South San Francisco Police Department and Officer Cabillo after the investigation was complete.

As for the San Francisco shooting, investigators say that Officer Cabillo remains on administrative leave and that the shooting remains under investigation.
