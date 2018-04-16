San Francisco police searching for hit and run driver after car crashes into house

San Francisco police are looking for a hit and run driver who crashed car into a house. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are looking for a hit and run driver who crashed car into a house.

The building inspector said it is safe for the woman who lives in the home to stay there, but says they shouldn't pull the car out of the home just yet.

The car crashed at 2:15 a.m. at the corner of 37th and Sloat in San Francisco. A woman in her 90s and her caregiver were in the home at the time. They are ok, just shocked.

Police say the driver ran away from the scene, but had a passenger who stuck around and was taken to the hospital. Police say she did not have life threatening injuries.

The homeowner's grandson got a call from his dad about the crash and to come check on his grandmother. He drove up from the Peninsula to see if she was ok. He says his grandmother has lived in this home for more than 50 years.

The building inspector advised them to do some work on the house and stabilize it before removing the car

Police are investigating the car cause for the crash.

