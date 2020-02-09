Window in San Francisco's Millennium Tower breaks, glass debris falls, officials say

RELATED: $100 million fix proposed for leaning, sinking San Francisco Millennium Tower
Around 11:45 a.m., SFFD said on Twitter to avoid the areas of Mission and Fremont Streets with glass debris falling in the area.
There is no further information on what caused the window to break.
#Developing @SFPD says window has blown out of Millennium Tower on 41st floor. @SFFDPIO reports no one hurt from falling glass below. Streets around tower remain closed. Winds are EXTREMELY gusty. https://t.co/BX2jceybQM pic.twitter.com/dPZ6KiyoKZ— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 9, 2020
