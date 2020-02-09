millennium tower

Window in San Francisco's Millennium Tower breaks, glass debris falls, officials say

A window on the 41st floor of the Millennium tower broke in San Francisco, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A window on the 41st floor of the Millennium tower broke on Sunday afternoon, San Francisco Fire Department said.

RELATED: $100 million fix proposed for leaning, sinking San Francisco Millennium Tower

Around 11:45 a.m., SFFD said on Twitter to avoid the areas of Mission and Fremont Streets with glass debris falling in the area.



There is no further information on what caused the window to break.

RELATED: Settlement tentatively reached in lawsuit involving SF Millennium Tower homeowners



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosafetymillennium tower
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILLENNIUM TOWER
Settlement tentatively reached in SF Millennium Tower homeowner lawsuits
WATCH IN 60: Trump's Bay Area visit, stolen engagement ring, Millennium Tower settlement, flood control
$100 million fix proposed for leaning, sinking SF Millennium Tower
Previously undisclosed crack in Millennium Tower prompting safety concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
Oscars 2020 full list of nominees
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
LIST: Bay Area Oscar nominees
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Show More
Winds cause fallen trees, power outages in Bay Area
ABC7 News at 92nd Oscars
Here's a behind the scenes tour of red carpet preparations
Laura Dern dishes on Oscar-nominated 'Marriage Story' role
Mother of 4-year-old Richmond boy killed in hit-and-run pleads for help
More TOP STORIES News