San Francisco school district's proposal to give students all A's during pandemic garners mix reaction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At the end of this month, the San Francisco School Board will vote on a controversial plan that would give students in grades 6 through 12, A's in all subjects.The proposal is a talker among parents.The San Francisco School Board is known for coming up with some novel proposals. The latest one would give students in grades 6 through 12 all A's for this semester.Board President Mark Sanchez says there's a legitimate reason."The reason a lot of us wanted to move in this direction is because we want to acknowledge that all of our students are doing the very best in a really hard time," expressed Sanchez.Some on board also feel that not all students have the technology or internet connection to do virtual learning, so teachers should cut them some slack.But some parents believe it's not fair for those students who have worked so hard to earn an A and yet it rewards kids who simply don't care.Michelle Parker has two children in San Francisco schools. They have been doing distance learning. She worries about the implications it will have on students applying to colleges."And if they can't really tell how students in San Francisco were evaluated because they all got the same marks, that could put our students at a disadvantage," said Parker.The school board has been advised by the legal department that giving all A's is not currently an option offered by the California Department of Education.The board is more likely to end up voting to give a pass or no pass grade, like other districts are doing.The Acalanes Union High School District for example will instead give students a credit or no credit grades. But even there some parents are now circulating this petition asking the district that students be given the option to also have letter grades.San Francisco is also considering that option.Most parents in San Francisco say the board should give itself an "A" for trying to come up with an equitable solution.