SHARK ATTACK

Shark attack at beach in Encinitas leaves child hospitalized

Encinitas lifeguards and San Diego County sheriff's deputies attend to an injured child who was attacked by a shark at Beacon's Beach on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (@JohnRobbins/Twitter)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. --
A child was hospitalized Saturday morning after being attacked by a shark at a beach in San Diego County, officials said.

Encinitas lifeguards and sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the incident at Beacon's Beach.

The victim, whose age was not disclosed, suffered multiple shark bites and was transported to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, according to a spokesperson for the medical center.

Officials with the city of Encinitas' Marine Safety department are expected to discuss the attack at a morning press conference.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksshark attacksouthern californiaanimal attackchild injuredSan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHARK ATTACK
Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
Shark warnings issued at beaches after multiple sightings
Great white shark gets too close for comfort with kayaker in Aptos
More shark attack
Top Stories
Mistaken rideshare sucker-punch leaves East Bay man hospitalized
Vigilant citizen documents shocking drug 'madness' for months in SF
What we know about Facebook's massive security breach so far
Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks in Sacramento
Tsunami kills more than 380 in Indonesia after magnitude 7.5 quake
SHOT & LEFT FOR DEAD: Rep. Speier recounts Jonestown massacre
Remembering Jonestown: Survivor says we must remain vigilant
Two police officers killed in confrontation in Mississippi
Show More
Salesforce Transit Center shoring system design almost complete
San Francisco crowd makes unusual world record
San Franciscans react to ongoing Kavanaugh saga
South Bay sexual assault hotline sees uptick following Blasey Ford's testimony
Protester who confronted Flake: 'Everyone had an impact'
More News